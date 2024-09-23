Cyberabad Police Bust Ganja Chocolate Trafficking Ring: One Arrested, Over 12 KGs Seized

Hyderabad : In a significant operation, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) from Madhapur, in collaboration with the Petbasheerabad Police, successfully thwarted a trafficking operation involving Ganja chocolates being transported from Punjab to Hyderabad. Authorities apprehended a drug peddler, identified as 55-year-old Tamk Issar Singh, and seized a total of 64 packets, weighing approximately 12.7 kilograms, along with 80 grams of dry ganja. The total value of the seized substances amounts to Rs. 1,05,900.

The operation was initiated following credible information that led the team to the Suchitra X Road Auto Stand, where Singh was arrested while allegedly distributing the illicit chocolates. Reports indicate that Singh procured the Ganja chocolates from an unidentified source in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, and was selling them for Rs. 40 per packet, primarily targeting construction workers.

Singh, who claims to have relocated to Gajularamaram a decade ago to manufacture household items, was previously involved in two other drug-related cases, highlighting a troubling history of drug offenses. Law enforcement officials confronted Singh about his operations, during which he disclosed purchasing such a vast quantity of illegal substances due to financial struggles caused by personal vices.

The seized items include 12,680 grams of Ganja chocolates, equivalent to 2,560 individual chocolates, as well as a mobile phone. The successful operation has received commendation from senior police officials, including Koti Reddy, DCP Medchal Zone, and D. Srinivas, DCP SOT, Cyberabad, who announced plans for rewards for the involved teams.

Authorities are urging the public to report any information about drug trafficking and sellers, assuring that all information will be kept confidential. Residents can reach out to police via Dial 100 or contact the Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell at 7901105423 or through their WhatsApp number at 9490617444.

The Commissioner of Police for Cyberabad continues to reinforce the commitment to combating drug-related crimes in the region.

