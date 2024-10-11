Live
Cyberabad Police has Launched online Police Permission Management System
The Cyberabad Police, in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) , has launched Cyberabad Police Permission Management System (CPPMS) —a web portal aimed at digitizing police services and improving the efficiency of permission approvals. This new system replaces the manual process, reducing delays and ensuring faster, more transparent services for the public.
This initiative reflects the Cyberabad Police’s commitment in using technology for better service delivery, increasing Accountability & Transparancey and offering hasslefree citizen services.
Key Features & Benefits of CPPMS
1. Re-engineering of process
Till now all types of Police Permissions are being issued manually, now process re-engineering is done by delegation of various category of event permission issued powers to ACsP (L&O), DCsP (L&O and Traffic), Jt.CP (Traffic) of Cyberabad for the convenient of public.
2. One-Stop Permission Platform
All event-related permissions can be applied through a single online portal, eliminating the need to approach multiple Offices.
3. Timely Applications & Time bounded permissions
Event organizers are required to apply at least 10 days or 7 working days in advance to ensure smooth processing. Permission Also will be given on Time bound basis.
4. Automated Approval Process
In case of delays, applications are automatically forwarded to higher officials, ensuring there are no unnecessary holdups.
5. Comprehensive Event Data/Data Analytics
The portal provides detailed information on past events, venue capacities, and other key details, making event planning more efficient.
6. Real-Time Tracking & Transparent Services
Applicants can track the status of their applications in real-time, with all processes being highly secure and transparent.
7. Freedom from challan submissions
The portal supports online fee payments via net banking.
8. Venue Safety & Compliance Checks
Users can verify whether venues have necessary permissions such as fire safety, ambulance services, and CCTV cameras.
9. Handling Rule Violations
Violations at non-ticketed events can be reported, and the police will take strict action, including restricting future permissions if necessary.
10. Making Online Ticket Selling Platforms Accountable
The discrepancy between the number of permitted tickets and the actual number released will be addressed.
11. Types of permissions available
In the process of digitization, now in the first phase launched the CPPMS web portal for grant of following permissions through online w.e.f. today i.e. 11.10.2024 and within three months all other permission will be included in the CPPM web portal.
1. COMMERCIAL/TICKETED EVENTS PERMISSION.
2. CONTROLLED BLASTING NOC (FRESH).
Help Desk
For assistance, the public can contact the following helpline numbers:
Ashok (Event Permissions): 8712590334
• Hanuma (Blasting Permissions): 9676836026
For more information and to apply for permissions, visit https://cybpms.telangana.gov.in/ or www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in