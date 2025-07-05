Cyberabad Police impose strict regulations on spa centres

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Law & Order Wing of Madhapur Zone, convened a joint coordination and awareness meeting with spa centre owners and representatives on Friday.

The session, led by Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G, primarily focused on ensuring legal compliance, fostering vigilance against human trafficking, and stressing the importance of industry cooperation in maintaining public safety and safeguarding the city’s reputation. Dr Vineeth unequivocally stated, “Engaging in any form of sexual activity on the premises is strictly prohibited. Spa and massage centres must operate only between 9 AM and 9 PM. The premises must not be used for residential purposes or be connected to any residential area.”

As per the newly issued guidelines, all masseurs and masseuses are mandated to possess valid qualifications in Physiotherapy, Acupressure, or Occupational Therapy. Comprehensive details of all employees, including housekeeping staff, must be meticulously maintained in a register, and all staff members must be at least 18 years of age. Furthermore, the centres are required to comply with all applicable laws, including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The name, licence number, licence details, and working hours of the centre must be conspicuously displayed at the premises. Additionally, details of the licence holder, manager, employees, working hours, types of massages and services offered, and corresponding fees must be prominently exhibited.

To enhance oversight, CCTV cameras with recording facilities are to be installed at the entrance, reception, and common areas, with recordings preserved for a minimum of three months. Centres employing more than ten staff members are also mandated to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee, as stipulated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

DCP Dr Vineeth warned that any violation of these guidelines would result in penal action under applicable laws, with legal proceedings to be initiated in the event of any criminal activity. Moreover, the meeting highlighted the Telangana Guidelines (2021) as per the High Court directives: spa centres must maintain registers containing the names, verifiable addresses, phone numbers, and visit dates of customers to facilitate police verification, particularly in complaints involving opposite-sex service requests. These records must be readily accessible for inspection by any police officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector. Crucially, during working hours, the main entrance door of the premises must remain open. The meeting saw the attendance of key officials including Women & Child Safety Wing (W&CSW) DCP Srujana Karnam, Madhapur SOT DCP Shoban Kumar, Madhapur SOT ADCP Srinivas Reddy, W&CSW ACP Satyanarayana, Miyapur Law & Order ACP Srinivas, AHTU Inspector Jamesh Babu, other police officials, and numerous representatives from spa centres across the Madhapur zone.