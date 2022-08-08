Cyberabad police launch spl teams to help ease traffic in busy corridors

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police launched traffic task force teams to help in easing traffic movement in busy corridors in the Cyberabad limits.

Cyberabad Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Sunday flagged off six teams. The Cyberabad Traffic Task Force will function under the direct supervision of the Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) Srinivas Rao and sub-inspectors will be in-charge of the teams.

Stephen Raveendra said the traffic task force is provided with six teams comprising two policemen each with motorcycles. During peak hours when there is heavy flow of traffic, they will move around and swiftly act wherever there are jams or slowdown, vehicle breakdown or water-logging to manage traffic and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. They will attend calls related to traffic slowdown and traffic jams.

Modified vehicles are provided which are affixed with a siren and a public address system.

The policemen are provided with body worn cameras, breath analysers, goggles, a wireless communication set and LED baton. The main focus of the traffic task force will be the road between Madhapur and IKEA junction, Durgam Cheruvu bridge to Jubilee Hills road no 45, ITC Kohinoor and nearby routes which witness traffic slowdown.

"Depending upon the traffic flow demands they will also be moved to other areas whenever required," said Stephen Raveendra.