Apple May Bring Intel Into M-Series and A-Series Chip Production by 2027: Analysts

Apple could be preparing for one of its biggest shifts in chip manufacturing in years, with new analyst reports indicating that Intel may soon join TSMC in producing Apple’s in-house processors. If these projections hold true, Intel could begin fabricating both M-series chips for Macs and A-series chips for select iPhones as early as 2027–28.

The possibility was first raised last week when well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Intel was likely to start manufacturing Apple’s M-series processors in 2027. This would mark Intel’s first direct involvement in Apple Silicon production since Apple transitioned away from Intel CPUs in Macs back in 2020. Now, a second report reinforces that prediction, suggesting Intel’s participation could expand to even more Apple devices.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, whose note was shared by 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to tap Intel to produce its “non-pro smartphone SoC” beginning in 2028. If Apple follows its typical release pattern, the first chip Intel is likely to manufacture for Macs or iPads would be the M7 series in 2027. That would be a major milestone for Intel, which has been pushing aggressively to grow its foundry business and attract big-name clients.

Pu’s report also indicates Apple may eventually delegate production of its mainstream A-series chips—the processors used in standard iPhones—to Intel. Today, the equivalent chip is the A19, which powers the iPhone 17 and is set to feature in the upcoming iPhone 17e. The higher-end A19 Pro, however, would likely remain under TSMC’s advanced manufacturing processes.

At present, Apple relies almost entirely on TSMC for fabricating its custom silicon across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories. Bringing Intel into the mix could strengthen Apple’s supply chain resilience, reduce dependence on a single chipmaker, and diversify risk amid geopolitical uncertainties affecting semiconductor manufacturing in Asia.

Despite these prospective changes, Apple is expected to retain full control over the design of its processors. The potential partnership would influence only where the chips are manufactured, not how they are engineered. As the reports note, “Apple could continue to design its chips in-house,” even as fabrication responsibilities are split between TSMC and Intel.

If the timeline holds, Intel’s entry into Apple’s supply chain would signal a significant realignment in the global semiconductor landscape. For Apple, it represents a strategic move to secure long-term production capacity. For Intel, it would be a major endorsement of its renewed push to become a leading foundry option for companies beyond its own product lines.

While any Intel-built iPhone or Mac chip is still a few years away, the emerging analyst consensus suggests the groundwork for this shift is already taking shape—and could reshape Apple’s hardware roadmap before the decade is out.