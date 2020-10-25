Cyberabad police observe Ayudha Puja

Cyberabad police observed Ayudha Puja and celebrated Navratri festival at the Commissioner's office here on Saturday.

On the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with his family and other police officials, offered puja to the rifles and other armaments and vehicles.

On this day, people clean and paint their vehicles, tools and implements in a particular place and decorate them with flowers and pray for the safety of the humans using them. Cyberabad Police vehicles were decorated with vermilion and garlands at the district police headquarters.

Cyberabad CP extended wishes to police officials and people on the occasion of Dasara and stated that the Vijayadashami festival symbolised the victory of good over evil.

