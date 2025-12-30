Cyberabad police release advisory for New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming New Year celebrations, the Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory for cab operators, the general public, and pub owners.

The police asked drivers of cabs and auto rickshaws to wear proper uniforms and carry all necessary documents. “They should not refuse service to any passenger, and violators will be fined. Drivers should also refrain from demanding excess fares,” said Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Cyberabad.

Authorities warned that any bar, pub, or club owner who knowingly or negligently allows customers to drive under the influence of alcohol will be strictly dealt with and prosecuted for abetting the crime.

The traffic police have installed special cameras to detect violations such as wrong-side driving, unauthorised parking, overspeeding, signal jumping, rash driving, and riding without helmets. “Violators will be identified through these cameras, and strict action will be taken. Extensive checks for drunk driving will be conducted across Cyberabad from 8 PM onwards, and vehicles without proper documents will be taken into temporary safe custody,” the official explained.

Additionally, the police warned that overcrowding in vehicles, travelling on vehicle roofs, or creating nuisance in public places will attract strict legal action.