Cybercrime police bust Rs 1.95 cr ‘digital arrest’ fraud, two held

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police busted one of the major ‘digital arrest’ fraud cases in recent times involving Rs 1.95 crore and arrested two persons from Gujarat.

The arrested persons were identified as Saiyad Soyab Jahid Bhai and Belim Anas Rahim Bhai, both from Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Police said the duo played a key role in operating mule bank accounts used to receive and withdraw cheated money, which was later routed to Dubai-based cyber fraudsters through hawala networks. The incident came to light on December 13, when a woman lodged a complaint stating that unknown callers posing as government and telecom officials threatened her with a so-called ‘digital arrest’.

By falsely alleging that her husband was involved in serious offences, the fraudsters created fear and forced her to transfer Rs 1.95 crore through RTGS for alleged verification and case clearance.

During the investigation, police found that the suspects had managed bank accounts, which were linked to 22 cyber fraud cases across several states, with transactions amounting to nearly Rs 3.5 crore.