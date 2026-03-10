Cybercrime police officers caught for bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two police officials attached to the Cybercrime police station in LB Nagar on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe. The officers, identified as Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik, are Armed Reserve sub-inspectors posted within the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. According to investigators, the duo allegedly turned the tables on a 36-year-old businessman from Ramanthapur who had approached the station after losing Rs 2 lakh in an online fraud. Instead of assisting the victim, the sub-inspectors allegedly framed him as an accused in the same case and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to avoid his arrest.

The officers reportedly offered to issue a notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita instead of taking him into custody if the payment was made. They also allegedly assured the businessman that they would facilitate a partial refund of his lost money. Fearing an illegal arrest and unwilling to comply with the corrupt demand, the victim approached the ACB. Acting on this complaint, ACB officials laid a strategic trap at the LB Nagar crossroads on Monday. Jatavath Babu Naik was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of himself and Pramod Goud. The tainted cash was successfully recovered from his possession.

The ACB stated that both officers had misused their official positions to obtain an undue advantage. Following the arrest, the duo was produced before the special court for ACB cases to be remanded in judicial custody. The bureau has urged the public to remain vigilant against such corrupt practices by public servants. Citizens can report bribery demands by contacting the toll-free helpline 1064. Additionally, the Telangana ACB can be reached via WhatsApp on 9440446106 or through their official social media handles on Facebook and X. The agency has assured that the names and personal details of all complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and encourage transparency in governance.