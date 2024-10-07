Live
Just In
Cyclothon held at tiger reserve
Mancherial (Jannaram): As part of the World Wildlife Week 2024, a Cyclothon was organised in collaboration with cycling clubs of Karimnagar, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Adilabad on Sunday. Participants cycled 20 km through the buffer of tiger reserve.
Crossing several streams, grasslands, thick forests cyclists aimed to promote a sustainable lifestyle, encourage cycling and raise awareness about wildlife conservation in Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Sushma Rao, Forest Range Officer Tadlapet said, “The cycling track through the buffer has signages throughout, providing a unique experience of cycling through the scenic forests, promoting an eco-friendly mode of transport.”
Enthusiasts from the cycling clubs appreciated the work done by tiger reserve and remarked that the trail was one of the best they’ve cycled across the country.