Cylinder gas explosion claims two lives in Medak

Medak: In an unfortunate incident. a woman and her granddaughter died in a gas cylinder explosion at her residence in Chinna Shivanuru village of Chegunta Mandal on Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as Pittala Anjamma (52) and her granddaughter Madhu (6). It is reported that Anjamma was staying in Hyderabad with her two sons and had come to her village on Tuesday to collect her widow's pension and ration rice. After collecting them, Anjamma along with Madhu slept in her house after dinner.

The villagers suspect that a gas leakage led to the explosion of the cylinder. Both Anjamma and Madhu were reduced to ashes. Due to the intensity of the explosion, the house collapsed. The entire village woke up at midnight to the sound of the massive explosion.

A case has been registered by Chegunta Police.