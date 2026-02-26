Dairy sector to get major push in 2026-27 budget

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry, Dairy Industry Development, Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari instructed officials to prepare comprehensive budget plans seeking increased funding in the 2026-27 proposals. During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister explained that the overall development of Telangana is intrinsically linked to the perfect progression of the dairy industry. He suggested that the focus should remain on actual expenditure efficiency rather than mere budget allocations.

The Minister explained that new schemes should be designed by taking the successful models of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat as examples. He emphasised that studying these successful regions is necessary to achieve similar success in the local animal husbandry and dairy industry. Srihari believed that the future will be prosperous only if a healthy Telangana is built, which requires the local production of pure milk, chicken, mutton, and fish containing strong nutrients. He made it clear that superior results are achievable if senior officials work responsibly with high levels of coordination.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that all aspects related to the dairy sector must be included in the budget, specifically addressing milk production and necessary infrastructure. Vakiti Srihari expressed hope that an IAS-level officer should be appointed to strengthen and coordinate the dairy industry to increase output significantly.

He suggested that infrastructure within veterinary institutions and employee welfare should also be given top priority in the upcoming budget.

The Minister explained to the officials that there must be specific allocations to ensure that vaccines and medicines are supplied to cattle as per the required schedule. State Dairy Development Chairman Gutta Amit Reddy, Secretary Surendra Mohan, Director Gopi, and Dairy Development MD Chandrasekhar Reddy participated in the review.

They were joined by PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University Vice Chancellor Gyanprakash and other high officials. The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to ensuring that the dairy sector becomes a primary pillar of the state's economic and nutritional growth strategy.