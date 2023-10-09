Live
- Daily Forex Rates (09-10-2023)
- Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 35,356 polling stations were set up across the state
- World Post Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning, Celebrations, Quotes and Wishes to Share
- Bhubaneswar metro rail foundation to be laid on Jan 1
- KCR will become CM once again: Asaduddin Owaisi
- YSRCP to start Why AP Needs Jagan from November 1
- Metro Purple line to open from tomorrow?
- Conference on Frontiers in Biological Sciences held at NIT-R
- Tracing cyber fraudsters still a challenge for cops
- ‘AThlete Unleashed’ creates history at WIPRO Bengaluru Marathon
Just In
Dalit Bandhu allottee helms two movies
Nalgonda: Director GS Gautam Krishna of Huzurnagar Constituency of Karimnagar district who is making the movie,‘The Cop,’ stated that Dalit Bandhu aid...
Nalgonda: Director GS Gautam Krishna of Huzurnagar Constituency of Karimnagar district who is making the movie,‘The Cop,’ stated that Dalit Bandhu aid helped him realisehis dream of making movies.
Along with District Collector RVKarnan and Nalgonda MLA KancharlaBhupal Reddy, he released the poster of his new movie during a Dalit Bandhu awareness meeting held here on Sunday. He said that he made two films with the help of the Dalit Bandhu assistance. “Ever since I was a child, I wanted to make a film...but it was not possible due to poor financial conditions.” He informed that he applied for film cameras under the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced in Huzurabad constituency.
The then Karimnagar District Collector, currently working as the District Collector of Nalgonda, RV Karnan, sanctioned the Dalit Bandhuunit to him. He said he directed two movies so far. He said he would forever be indebted to CM KCR. He added that his films, deriving inspiration from KCR,would bring name and fame to Telangana.