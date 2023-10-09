Dalit Bandhu allottee helms two movies

Nalgonda: Director GS Gautam Krishna of Huzurnagar Constituency of Karimnagar district who is making the movie,‘The Cop,’ stated that Dalit Bandhu aid helped him realisehis dream of making movies.

Along with District Collector RVKarnan and Nalgonda MLA KancharlaBhupal Reddy, he released the poster of his new movie during a Dalit Bandhu awareness meeting held here on Sunday. He said that he made two films with the help of the Dalit Bandhu assistance. “Ever since I was a child, I wanted to make a film...but it was not possible due to poor financial conditions.” He informed that he applied for film cameras under the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced in Huzurabad constituency.

The then Karimnagar District Collector, currently working as the District Collector of Nalgonda, RV Karnan, sanctioned the Dalit Bandhuunit to him. He said he directed two movies so far. He said he would forever be indebted to CM KCR. He added that his films, deriving inspiration from KCR,would bring name and fame to Telangana.