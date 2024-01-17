Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries’ bank accounts frozen

Karimnagar: The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries of Huzurabad constituency on Tuesday urged Congress leader Vodithala Pranavto solve their problems as their bank accounts have been frozen.

Vodithala Pranav assured the beneficiaries that he would appraise Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers about their problems.

He said Congress government will try all possible ways to solve Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries’ problem. Especially Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should not be fooled by brokers. He asked them to bring to his attention if someone asks for money.

As many as 500 beneficiaries of the second phase of Dalit Bandhu met Pravav at the office of the Congress party in Huzurabad. On this occasion, the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandu said that the bank account money has been received in the second release. But the bank account has been frozen and gave a petition to address the issue.

Pravav told them that the government will support all the families and will be on the side of the people whether there are elections or not, and will surely do justice to the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.