Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should grow economically: Minister Koppula

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar advised the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to grow financially by utilising the the scheme in a proper manner.

He distributed Dalit Bandhu units at Pedpadalli Agricultural Market Yard in the district on Friday. The Minister said that Dalits have faced discrimination for many decades and CM KCR was working sincerely for their development.

In the united State of Andhra Pradesh, 25% subsidy was provided by SC Corporation, and in Telangana State, although the subsidy was increased from 60% to 90 % per unit, the beneficiaries were not granted bank linkage loans. But CM KCR has introduced the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to providing 100% subsidy of Rs10 lakh to each Dalit family without any bank linkage so that Dalits could grow economically. So far 40, 000 families benefitted from the scheme in the State.

In the current financial year the scheme would be implemented for 1500 dalit families in each Assembly constituency. Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should select only income generating units and not lose by buying a large number of vehicles unnecessarily, Eshwar said.

The Minister said that the Agriculture department has also distributed tractors in the villages and if there were too many cars and tractors, the business would not run properly. He advised the concerned authorities to reduce the number of vehicles in the Dalit Bandhu Vidhus in the district to a large extent.

The minister called upon the beneficiaries to refute the misconceptions created by some in the society for political purposes about CM KCR, who is working for the upliftment of Dalits, and the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The Minister distributed sewing machines worth Rs 50, 000 to 50 women of Antargam mandal. He distributed 71 tractors, 5 cars, 3 vehicles, 6 photo studios, 12 centering units, 10 tent houses, 3 grocery stores and other units in the local market yard today.

Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, Local Organisations Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, District Library Chairman Raghuveer Singh, Ramagundam Dr. Anil Kumar, Peddapalli Municipal Chairperson Dr. Mamata Reddy and others were present.