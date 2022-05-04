Dalit Bandhu scheme aimed at dalit empowerment: KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government was implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the empowerment and self-sufficiency of Dalits who have been subjected to social discrimination and oppression for centuries. On Wednesday, the minister performed Bhumi Pooja for the construction of a four-tonne capacity raw rice mill to be constructed at Padirain Yellareddypeta mandal by three Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries on Akkapalli suburbs.

Chief Minister Kalwakuntla Chandrashekar Rao had initiated the Dalit Bandhu scheme, hoping for the economic upliftment of Dalit families. It was not introduced for political gain or for votes, Rama Rao said. The Minister suggested that without compromising the trust placed by CM KCR dalits have to take advantage of the scheme and grow from laborers to owners and successful businessmen, he suggested.

The Minister said that despite the implementation of many schemes for Dalits for sixty years, most of the Dalits in the society were at the grassroots level. There was no other scheme in the country to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh directly to the beneficiaries without any bank guarantees. Rama Rao performed Bhumi Pooja for the construction of a petrol pump to be set up in Haridas Nagar by nine Dalit beneficiaries belonging to the Yellareddypet mandal under the scheme.

He also inaugurated the welcome arch and fountain, 16 shop complexes built at the Yellareddypet mandal headquarters with Gram Panchayat funds of Rs 11 lakh. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of a modern building and new infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 28 lakhs at Mandal Parishad Primary School Bandalingampally village in the mandal.

Through the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme it was aimed to develop infrastructure in 26,000 government schools at a cost of Rs. 7300 crore. Additional classrooms would be built at as many as possible at government schools, he noted.

Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson N Aruna, District Collector Anurag Jayanti, Additional Collector B Satya Prasad, RDO Srinivas Rao, District Education Officer D Radha Kishan, local public representatives and others were present on the occasion.