Live
Just In
Dalit Bandhu scheme: KTR distributes silt carting machines to beneficiaries
Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the silt carting machines (sewage waste transportation vehicles) have been made available to provide better sanitation services to the people of the city besides benefiting many Dalit families.
The Minister handed over the silt carting machines to the beneficiaries in the Dalit Bandhu scheme near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Monday. Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao achieved Telangana State on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, taking all the sections irrespective of caste and religion. He said that administration was being carried out without any clashes in the State. “It has been 76 years since we got independence and CM KCR was the only leader who supported the upliftment of Dalits during this period. This is possible only because of leaders like him who have administrative skills,” said Rama Rao.
The Minister said that CM KCR was carrying out many welfare schemes and programmes in the State with his vision and foresight, in which Dalit Bandhu has become revolutionary. As a part of this, 162 silt cart vehicles were provided to Dalits to work within the water board. This will provide direct employment to around 500 people, he said. He explained that the water board would provide work for each of these vehicles and the water board would also pay the driver, maintenance, and staff expenses. In order to keep our surroundings clean, we need the help of machines along with human efforts. He said that these have been used since time immemorial in sanitation management.