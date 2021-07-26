Dalit Bandhu very ambitious programme: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: A total of 427 dalits from various villages in Huzurabad Assembly constituency have left for Hyderabad on Monday to attend an awareness programme on Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

412 dalit men and women, 15 resource persons went to Hyderabad in 15 special buses arranged by the district administration. District Collector RV Karnan and SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas flagged off the buses.

The Collector said Dalit Bandhu was a very ambitious programme planned by the State government for dalit uplift and their economic empowerment. The awareness programme was meant to educate the dalits about the scheme's objectives and discuss measures for its success.

Before leaving for Hyderabad dalit community members, Collector Karnan, SC Corporation Chairman Srinivas and others paid tributes to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Huzurabad town Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, RDO Ravinder Reddy and others were present.