Damagundam: Calf mistaken as deer, shot dead

Damagundam: Five people shot down a calf by mistake, instead of a deer in Damagundam Forest limits. Police arrested the five accused. A rifle, 9 rounds bullets and mobile phones were seized from the accused on Sunday.

Earlier, the owners of the calf had filed a missing case. Police found the body of the calf in the forest limits which was later sent for autopsy. They found a bullet in the body of the calf. Using that evidence, the Parigi police caught the accused. According to the Parigi police, during the investigation, one of accused Imran, confessed that Mohd Hazarudin had gone to Imran's farmhouse in Tirumalpur village in Puloor mandal and had planned for hunting a deer in the forest limits. With the help of the other accused Shaik Mohamad, Ratlavath Ram Chander and Mohamad Rafi, they set off for hunting where Hazarudin shot a calf with his rifle mistaking it to be a deer. But, when they found out that it was a calf, they fled from the spot and hid the rifle in the garden of Imran's farmhouse.

Parigi police registered a case under Arms act, Forest and Wildlife protection act on the accused.