Danam denies rumours on contesting JH bypoll

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender dismissed reports that he would resign his Khairatabad seat to contest in Jubilee Hills bypoll.

He said that it was up to the Congress high command to select the right candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election. The MLA who handed over Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM Relief Fund cheques to the beneficiaries at the New MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar felt that in the current political situation, it was very important for the Congress party to win in Jubilee Hills.

He said that he will do his best for the party to win, no matter who is allotted the ticket. It was previously speculated that he might be interested in the seat due to a potential cabinet post for the winner and questions surrounding his defection from the BRS to the Congress party.

The clarification from Danam Nagender puts an end to the speculation surrounding his candidacy in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.