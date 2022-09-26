Dandiya organisers told not to hire non-Hindu bouncers

Hyderabad: Alleging 'love jihad', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to attack if organisers of the Dandiya programmes hire bouncers from other religions at the events in the city.

The VHP leaders have offered to provide Bajrang Dal activists as bouncers at the Dandiya programme venues. Telangana State convener of Durga Vahini Vani Sakku Bai said that during cultural events like Dandiya, youths of other religions masquerade Hindus and create conspiracies to make young women fall in trap of love jihad.

"The organisers of the Dandiya celebrations should ensure that only Hindu youth are hired as bouncers. It is advised to see the identity cards of people participating in the programmes and allow them to enter, said Bai.

VHP president Surender Reddy and secretary Pandarinath hailed the NIA for bringing out the conspiracies of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The VHP leaders alleged that the TRS government was trying to undermine Hindus by treating the minorities as the first citizens. They demanded that the government should immediately ban the PFI. They expressed concern that irrespective of incidents in the country, their roots are exposed in Hyderabad. The State has become a hub of terrorist activities, the leaders said.

Bajrang Dal president Shiva Ramulu demanded the government to ban the PFI in the State. He said the Aadhaar cards of bouncers should be checked. The police should keep an eye on eve-teasers stating that even during the Ganesh festival there were cases of eve-teasing.