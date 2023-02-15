Darshan Stopped For Devotees Due To KCR Tour in Kondagattu

Jagtial: The devotees who thronged Kondagattu temple for Darshan who are not even aware that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple here this morning and there would be some suspension of Darshan for devotees, has faced the wrath of the sc9rching heat waiting for the temple officials to resume the Darshan. The devotees are reportedly irked with the temple officials for suspending or delaying the Darshan for common devotees and making them wait for at least 3-5 hours

The Chief Minister, who landed at the JNTU engineering college grounds near Nachupalli from Hyderabad by helicopter, reached the shrine in a bus.

Chandrashekhar Rao was given a warm reception with 'purnakumbam' by the temple priests. Later, the Chief Minister performed special poojas to the presiding deity.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajyasabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao, MLCs L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Balka Suman, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were present.

The Chief Minister is expected to hold a review meeting on the development of the historic temple, for which the State government recently sanctioned Rs.100 crore