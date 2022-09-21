Dasara holidays for schools in Telangana from Sept 26 to Oct 9

Hyderabad: The School Education department has informed that there is no change in the Dasara festival holidays for schools, with the vacations to be from September 26 to October 9.

The Director of School Education on Wednesday clarified that the Dasara holidays have already been announced to all primary/upper primary/high schools under all the managements from September 26 to October 9 (including September 25 Sunday) as per the academic calendar for the year 2022-23.

There would be no further change in the already announced dates of Dasara holidays as per the academic calendar, the Director said in a press release.