Date for submission of scholarship application announced by TSBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Monday that both fresh and renewal applications for the Central Sector Scholarship scheme for college and university students of national scholarship can be submitted until October 31.

According to TSBIE officials, this applies to all students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination in 2024 for fresh applications. Students who were previously selected for the national scholarship can renew their applications for the academic year 2024–25. The last date for verification by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is November 15, 2024.

Candidates can apply online by visiting the website www.scholarships.gov.in.