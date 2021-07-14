Day after joining BJP, two councillors return to TRS

A days after joining BJP, two TRS councillors return to the ruling party on Wednesday in the presence of the finance minister Harish Rao and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy here at Siddipet.

Getting into details, the two councillors -- Divti Kanakaiah, 7th ward councillor and D Balakrishna, 8th ward councillor joined BJP on Tuesday in the presence of the party president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Raghunandan Rao. However, the two returned to the TRS party within 24 hours.

This comes after the MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders from TRS spoke to them on the directions of Harish Rao and brought them back to the party. The two councillors said that they will remain in TRS party forever.