DC BM Santhosh assumes charge as ZP Special officer

DC BM Santhosh assumes charge as ZP Special officer
District Collector B. M. Santosh assumed charge as the Special Officer of Jogulamba Gadwal Zilla Praja Parishad on Saturday.

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh assumed charge as the Special Officer of Jogulamba Gadwal Zilla Praja Parishad on Saturday. The government issued an order appointing the Collector as a special officer since the tenure of the ZP ruling party had ended. Upon his arrival at the Zilla Parishad office, he was welcomed by Chief Executive Officer in charge and District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, who congratulated him with a bouquet.

District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao welcomed the Collector, offered a bouquet, and congratulated him. In the Zilla Parishad chairperson's chamber, Additional Collector Narsinga Rao signed and handed over the responsibilities to the new Collector. After assuming charge, Collector B. M. Santosh met with the staff of the Collector's office, inquired about their details, and provided several suggestions to the staff.

