DC BM Santhosh emphsises the coordination between farmers and the officials to grow quality crops

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santhosh emphasized the need for cooperation between agricultural authorities and farmers to ensure the planting of quality seeds and the harvesting of good crops. During a review meeting on the current agricultural season held at the IDOC Conference Hall, the District Collector inquired about the number of acres cultivated, the most common crops, and the details of the rainfall and current crop stages.

Agriculture officials reported that cotton, rice, chillies, and onions are the primary crops cultivated in the district and assured that the required urea is available to farmers. The District Collector also asked for information on the number of seeds and fertilizers used per acre and the water availability in different mandals. He stressed the importance of timely crop booking and requested a report by Monday on the amount of seeds and fertilizers purchased from fertilizer shops in July and August last year.

ADOs Venkatalakshmi, Sakriya Naik, Sangeetha Lakshmi, AO s of respective mandals, and other officials participated in the meeting.