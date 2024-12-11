DC focusing on public health

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsha Surabhi is focusing on public health with special initiatives for pregnant women, improved healthcare facilities, maternal and child health, improvement in Srirangapur PHC, vector-borne disease control, improved screening and accessibility and enhanced child healthcare.

An ophthalmic theatre will soon open, enabling residents to undergo eye surgeries locally without traveling to Hyderabad.

These measures demonstrate a strong commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing accessibility, and ensuring better health outcomes in the district. The district is now poised to become a model for healthcare excellence in Telangana.

The initiatives for women include weekly health tests, including ANC 1, 2, 3, and 4 tests and hemoglobin checks; deployment of staff nurses to PHCs for improved services;. increase in deliveries at district and PHCs from 93% in June to 96.1% currently; four monthly tests for pregnant women in all PHCs, with emphasis on high-quality treatment.

The improved healthcare facilities are: enhanced facilities in PHCs at Gopalpet, Kamaldinnepur, Pebbair, Kadakuntla, Madanapur, Tippadampalli, Srirangapur, and Appara; investment of ₹6 crore to upgrade facilities and increase public trust in local healthcare services.