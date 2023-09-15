DC Inspects TET exam centres in the district

The district Collector Valluri Kranti was inspected theTeachers Eligibility Test examination centres in the district.She visited to the examination centres set up in Krishna veni college,SVM college in Gadwal town, and enquired about the fecilities arranged for the exams and inspected the examination halls.

On this occasion the collector enquired about the attendance with the superintendent.According to the record 8052 candidates were scheduled ,and 7030 candidates were appeared among the13255 applicants 1022 were absent in all 34 centres.5203 candidates were to be appeared for afternoon paper only4825 were appeared and 378 candidates were absent in the afternoon session.And the examination was completed in a peaceful manner without any disturbance she added.

MEO Raju, chief superintendent Hanumanthu Reddy,Nageswar Rao, Tashildars were participated along with the district Collector.