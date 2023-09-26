DC pays tribute to Chakali Ilamma on her 128 th birth anniversary

The district Collector Valluri Kranti along with additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar paid their tributes to Chakali Ilamma on the occasion of her 128th birth anniversary.

On this occasion the district Collector has stated that Veera naari chakali Ayilamma was a great fighter and every one should take inspiration from her aspirations.On Tuesday morning the district Collector lit a candle and offered a floral tribute to Chakali Ayilamma's portal in a programme arranged under the auspices of the District back ward class welfare department.

The district Collector said that Ayilamma had played major role in armed movement of the Telangana peasants and gave the man hood , struggle and sacrifice of Telangana to future generations and ignited the spirit of the movement.It is said that the state government is happy to celebrate officially the birth anniversary of Chakali Ayilamma every year.

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, BC welfare officer Swetha Priya darshini,AO Bhadrappa, District officers Jayashree,Narshimhulu,Veeresh,Naga Raju ,Sri Ramlu and other officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.