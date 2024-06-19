DC review on Nettempadu project with Irrigation DPT

Gadwal: District Collector B.M Santhosh has reviewed on Nettempadu project with the irrigation department officials,on this occasion he had stated that all the works undertaken in the resettlement centers built for the people of the displaced villages within the various reservoirs as part of Nettempadu lift project should be completed within the stipulated time. Santhosh directed the irrigation department officials.



A review meeting was held with engineering officials on the status of irrigation projects in the district at the IDOC conference hall on Wednesday. For the comfort of the displaced persons in the resettlement centers, the building structures such as patshala, anganwadi centers, community halls should be constructed in accordance with the norms. Water capacity, contour details of the reservoirs under the Nettempadu lifting project,During the meeting, District Collector B. M. Santosh inquired about several critical aspects of the irrigation projects. He asked about the capacity and aykat (irrigated area) details, the current status of various package works, and the amount of land that still needs to be acquired. Additionally, he sought information on the current land acquisition progress for the embankment raising scheme.

The Collector questioned why the district was not utilizing water as expected for the aykat through the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and how much water could be provided to the aykat through the Tummilla reservoirs. Officials explained the details of the aykat being carried out in the district through the project, highlighting the potential to use floodwaters during the monsoon season via the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) for lift schemes.

The meeting also involved a detailed discussion on the district's current irrigation practices and potential improvements.The collector thoroughly examined the geographical map of the respective projects in the district. He inquired about the bridge works being constructed on the Krishna River at Gurram gadda village.

The meeting was attended by Water Drainage Department SE Srinivasa Rao, EEs Rahimuddin, Venkateswara Rao, Zubair Ahmed, Vijay Kumar Reddy, DEs, and other officials.