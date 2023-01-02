DC Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha tells officials to solve people's problems

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha on Monday directed officials to examine the applications received at the weekly 'Prajavani programme and solve the listed problems promptly. She received 26 applications, including eight related to pensions.

The DC said authorities should give priority to appeals made by people for solution of their problems and work to solve them immediately.

She advised them to implement the government schemes on time and work hard to reach the beneficiaries.

"Every district officer should perform their duties well, provide services to people and support their uplift with coordination of all.

Additional collector (Revenue) D Venugopal, officers of various departments were present.