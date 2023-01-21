DC Valluri Kranti inspects 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' & 'Kanti Velugu'

Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti on Friday visited the Alampur constituency to inspect the prestigious 'Kanti Velugu' programme in Chinna Amudalapadu village of Vundavelli mandal,Gokulapadu of Manopad, Valluru, Itikyal and the 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' in Konder village of Itikyal mandal , besides Amaravai of Manopad mandal.

The DC inspected ZPHS, MPS,and three Anganwadi centres in Konder village of Itikyal mandal. She asked officials about kitchen, toilets, flooring and colour and advised them to complete the pending works soon. She directed them to check the attendance and greenery in schools

Later she visited the eye camp in Vallur village of Itikyal mandal and enquired about the screening tests and lenses provided to the beneficiaries. Kranti advised the medical teams to enter correct data online. She urged the MPDO to take up avenue plantation to develop the village. She stated that the government was giving more priority to the health and education sectors.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Shashikala and MPDO Raghava accompanied the DC.