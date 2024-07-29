DCA seizes medicines for misleading ads

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘obesity’ and ‘diseases and disorders of the brain’. Such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the raids conducted on Saturday to detect medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, the following products were detected by DCA officials – J Ashwin Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri detected Triphala Guggulu Tablets, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Siddh-ayu Ayurvedic Research Foundation Pvt Ltd, at Bhamhani, Gopalganj, Dist. Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘Obesity’. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Choutuppal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District.

LRD Bhavani, Drugs Inspector, Sircilla detected Ashwagandhadi Lehya, an Ayurvedic medicine, manufactured by Manphar Ayurvedic Drugs. The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it relieves ‘depression and associated anxiety’. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Sircilla.