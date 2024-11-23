DCA seizes wide range of stocked illegal medicines

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a series of operations, targeting quacks, illegal drug stockpiling, and misleading drug advertisements across various districts in the State.

According to DCA, the officials raided clinics in various districts operated by unqualified individuals claiming to be rural medical practitioners. These quacks were found practicing medicine without the required qualifications, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and a wide range of medicines stocked for sale without the necessary licenses were seized from them.

The officers seized antibiotics like Cefixime and Amoxicillin, steroids like Hydrocortisone and Norethisterone, and other medications such as anti-ulcer drugs and analgesics of a total value of Rs 83,000. The improper sale of antibiotics and steroids poses serious health risks, including the development of antimicrobial resistance and dangerous side effects.

In another raid, DCA officials seized the overpriced ‘Izol 100 capsules’ (Itraconazole capsules 100 mg) at a medical shop in Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The product, manufactured by Nuvista Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, was found to be sold at Rs 79.99 for four capsules, which exceeds the ceiling price set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The ceiling price for the drug is Rs 66.68 for four capsules, including GST. The overpricing of essential medicines violates government regulations, and further investigations are being carried out to hold the offenders accountable.

Similarly, in another operation, the DCA seized several medicines that were found to have misleading and illegal claims, violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. These products were being marketed with unsubstantiated health claims, including treatments for cardiovascular disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, and fever.

Among the seized products were Triphala powder, ED Phenicol (Chloramphenicol eye ointment), tulasi leaf churnam, KAPIVA BP care juice, and Madhuriktha powder.

These products were found in various locations, including Jangaon, Jeedimetla, Begumpet, Kondapur, and Jagtial. Legal action will be taken against the manufacturers and distributors responsible for these misleading advertisements. Advertising such claims is prohibited under the Act to prevent the public from being misled into using ineffective or dangerous treatments.

The Drugs Control Administration encouraged the public to report any suspected illegal activities related to drugs or medications through the DCA’s toll-free helpline at 1800-599-6969, available from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.