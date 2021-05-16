Top
DCP Narayana Reddy inspects lockdown in Bhongir district

Bhongir: DCP Narayana Reddy of Bhongir Zone under Rachakonda Commissionerate stated that lockdown in Yadadri-Bhongir district is being implemented successfully.

On Saturday, he inspected implementation of lockdown in Atmakuru, Motkur and Addaguduru mandals in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that 16 police check posts have been set up in the district to implement lockdown effectively and added that about 500 police personnel were working 24 hours in two shifts.

Essentials must be purchased between 6 am to 10 am, he advised the people. He informed that agricultural-related shops, medical and emergency works were allowed during lockdown.

The DCP said that police have been educating the people, who are coming onto the roads during lockdown and added that there are 18 police stations to maintain law and order in the district.

