DDU-GKY nurtures youth talent for top brand jobs

Hyderabad: The skill training programme launched under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) is yielding good results in rural areas across the country.

According to the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD-PR), 4.9 lakh rural youth from 27 States and two union territories out of 9.5 lakh youth in the age group of 18-35 were trained in various skills and have been placed in jobs through the DDU-GKY.

Dr W R Reddy, Director General, NIRD-PR said that the industrial revolution has brought in drastic changes in the livelihood opportunities.

Thus, skilling of eligible rural youth not only became meaningful but also sustainable and future-proof, he stated.

Further, he said poor families with no or marginal employment accounts about 5.5 crore out of 69 per cent of youth living in the rural areas.

Thus, the focus is on rural youth for imparting skills and providing them with sustainable wage employment at or above the minimum wages with career progression.

The DDU-GKY was launched in September 2014 and it has made an investment of Rs 5,600 crore till now. It is currently implementing more than 1,282 projects by 638 partners through 1,624 training centres in more than 585 trades.

DDU-GKY has also helped its candidates to obtain international placements. In the area of VLSI, there have been multiple placements in Samsung with pay package as impressive as Rs 17 lakh per annum.

Some of the top multinational companies have been constantly recruiting candidates from DDU-GKY for different profiles in logistics, sales, finance and operations include Amazon, McDonald's and KFC besides Indian companies like Flipkart, Karvy and D-Mart.