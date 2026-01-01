Deadline extended for TG e-pass scholarship regn

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the last date for registration of colleges and students on the e-PASS portal for sanction of fresh and renewal Post-Matric Scholarships (PMS) for the academic year 2025 - 26 from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The e-PASS (Electronic Payment and Application System of Scholarships) supports students belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority and Physically Challenged categories, ensuring transparency and accountability in scholarship sanction and disbursement through the online portal.

According to Dr Buddhaprakash Jyoti, secretary to government, registrations for 2025 - 26 commenced on July 1, 2025. However, so far 7,82,779 students have registered against a total eligible strength of 10,89,233.

The shortfall is attributed to the non-uploading of CET data related to KLNR, PGECET (3rd Phase), LAWCET (Last Phase) and SW2, which is mandatory for fresh scholarship registrations. The government has directed all regulatory authorities and college managements to ensure that pending college and student data is uploaded on the e-PASS portal by March 31, 2026, enabling eligible students to avail scholarships for the current academic year.