Dearth of potable water drives Karimnagar residents to stage protest

The residents of Priyadarshani Colony, Razvi Chaman, Selfie Colony and others of Bommakal village near Karimnagar city on Sunday staged a protest demanding supply of drinking water to their colonies.





Led by ward members Gorre Rajaiah, Kampalli Shanker and Shekhar the local residents staged the protest with empty pots and banners on Peddapalli main road. The residents alleged that they have been suffering with the same problem every year during the summer months, however, the local Ministers and officials had failed to address the issue.





When the residents were staging the protest, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar passed through the road and went on his way without caring about the residents' protest. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar also failed to visit the colony and solve the drinking water problem.





Though these colonies are near the Karimnagar city, the colony residents have been dependent on water tankers for drinking water needs for the past 10 years, they said.



