Death rate of Covid-19 patients at 3% in Telangana

Meanwhile, the death rate of Covid-19 patients in Telangana is at 2.8 to 3 per cent which is on par with figures in Wuhan (China) or some other countries.

Of the 650 positive cases till Wednesday, 18 people died while undergoing treatment. Those who died were either old-aged or had co-morbid issues in the state, Chest Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahboob Khan said.

Telangana health department is doing a good job in treating the infected patients and a good number of them are getting cured and discharged, he added.