Decades-old dream of Nadigadda realised

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy being welcomed by the students during a huge rally as a thanks giving gesture to CM KCR on Thursday

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan lauds govt for sanction of medical college

Mahabubnagar: Taking out a huge rally with students and general public in Gadwal, MLA Bandla Krishn Mohan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao for sanctioning a new government medical college to Gadwal. With this, the decades’ old dream of Nadigadda people had been finally realised. No one had ever imagined that Gadwal district would one day get a medical college, but it happened only because of visionary leadership of KCR and Harish Rao’s commitment to boost medical education as well as health services in the rural areas of the state.

“Perhaps, Chief Minister KCR is the only leader in the world who is giving highest priority to education and health, which are the most important sectors that can change the fate of the people and create a strong base for the socio-economic development of the people,” said the Gadwal MLA. On Wednesday, the state government issued orders sanctioning a new government medical college to Jogulamba Gadwala district. Expressing gratitude to the government, a large number of people took part in the rally taken out from Gadwala Old Bus Stand, covering Krishnaveni Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk and Gunda Old Bus Stand.

Alampur MLA Dr Abraham along with a number of students performed Ksheerabhishekam to the portraits of KCR and Harish Rao. The MLAs danced to Telangana Bathukamma songs along with the students at the old bus stand.

