Deceased’s family gets Rs. 95L insurance cheque

Khammam: “Aprivate worker named Cherukupalli Seethaiah from Wyra died after being electrocuted at his home in October and his family received an insurance cheque sanctioned by Tata AIA Life Insurance,” said Khammam Rama Raghuram Reddy. On Saturday, the MP went to the Tata AIS office in ZP Center along with employees and handed over the Rs 95 lakhs cheque to the deceased’s wife Cherukupalli Sailaja.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghuram Reddy said that it was commendable that the company has provided such a large amount of insurance and stood by the victim’s family. Tata AU senior official Surabhi Mukunda Rama and others participated in the programme.