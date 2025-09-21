Decision on new party still under consideration: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kavitha has announced that a decision regarding the formation of a new party has not yet been reached.

During a conversation with reporters on Saturday, she noted that prior to establishing the BRS, its leader K. Chandrashekar Rao had engaged in discussions with numerous individuals before coming to a conclusion.

“I’m currently following a similar approach. I am the first daughter to be suspended from my father’s party,” she remarked. In reference to the Kaleshwaram project, Kavitha mentioned that BRS leader Harish Rao informed the PC Ghosh Commission that all decisions were made by KCR. “Aside from the Kaleshwaram issue, I hold no personal grievances against Harish Rao,” she added.

Having been expelled from the BRS for activities against the party, Kavitha emphasised that she has no plans to join the Congress party.

“No leader from Congress has reached out to me, and I haven’t sought contact with anyone in the party. I am puzzled as to why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy continues to mention my name. Is he considering leaving Congress?” she stated. The President of Telangana Jagruti expressed her desire to work for everyone, rather than just a specific group.

“The issue concerning backward classes resonates deeply with me. At this moment, I feel unencumbered. My doors are open to all, and numerous individuals are coming to see me. I have a substantial list of BRS leaders who are in communication with me,” she revealed.

In an earlier media conference, Kavitha highlighted that the Karnataka government is preparing to acquire 1.30 lakh acres to increase the height of the Almatti dam by 5 meters, with the aim of storing 100 TMC of water.

“If that occurs, what options will the people in the Telangana region have other than playing cricket in the Krishna River?” she inquired. “If the government does not approach the Supreme Court regarding the Almatti dam, we will take legal action on behalf of Jagruti,” Kavitha.