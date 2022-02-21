Declare Beerappa Jatara as State festival: Congress

Shadnagar: Congress in-charge of Shadnagar constituency Veerlapally Shankar has demanded that the government to declare the Kuruma caste deity Sri Beerappa Swamy Jatara as a State festival as there are around 50 lakh Kuruma caste people in Telangana state. Veerlapalli Shankar attended the inauguration of the Sri Beerappa Swamy Temple at Bandoniguda village of Nandigama zone on Monday.

On the occasion, Shankar said that all the villages should organise the festival with the government funds. He suggested that it would have been better if Sri Beerappa Swamy-Kamarathi kalyanotsavam, which touches the unity of the Kurumas, was conducted in a grand manner across the State.

Senior Congress leaders, MPTC's, Sarpanchs Harinath Reddy, Shankariah Goud, Purushottam Reddy, Jitender Reddy and others were present.