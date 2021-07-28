Declare Nizamabad as ITDA, MP Arvind Dharmapuri appeals to Union Minister

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri has appealed Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda for declaring Nizamabad as an ITDA sub-divisional area for the comprehensive development of the aboriginal people. On Tuesday, Dharmapuri Arvind met Minister Arjun Munda at his office in Delhi and explained the need for ITDA to improve the livelihood of the tribals.

MP Arvind said there were about 250 tribals in Nizamabad district. He told the Minister that the population of STs was 1,21,707 as per the 2011 census and their living standards with statistics and explained that the tribes in Nizamabad were very backward and all of them depend on agriculture for a living. The MP demanded that panchayat buildings must be constructed in tribal areas and suggested building women's buildings and an Anganwadi Center be constructed for the people.

He said there were no schools or primary health centres and the condition of the roads to reach the nearest Mandal headquarters and the district headquarters was terrible.

The Nizamabad area should be declared as an Integrated Tribal Development Agency sub-divisional center he appealed. Minister Arjun Munda asked the MP to release Rs 50 lakh to each village panchayat for the development of infrastructure.

Many other problems of the tribal people were brought to the notice of the Union Minister by Arvind.