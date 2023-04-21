DEECET-23 notification released

Hyderabad: The DEECET-2023 notification for admissions to Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIED) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) courses for the academic year 2023-25 was released on Friday. Along with government DIET Colleges, admissions will be given in private colleges.

Convener S Srinivasachari said in a statement that the DEECET exam will be held on June 1. The entrance exam for this two-year course will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). Eligible candidates can apply online from April 22 to May 22. Information bulletin with complete details will be available from April 22, including notification at http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.