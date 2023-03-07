Delhi Excise Policy scam: ED arrests Arun Pillai

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made an arrest in the ongoing Delhi excise policy scam investigation. On Tuesday, Arun Pillai, Hyderabad based businessman was arrested by the ED, making him the 11th person to be arrested in the case. Arun Pillai's alleged involvement in the scam is related to providing kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders during the Goa elections. Pillai was a representative of the South Group, along with Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu.



According to reports, Abhishek facilitated the transfer of the kickbacks in collusion with Vijay Nair, the Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge, and Dinesh Arora, Nair's associate. Arun Pillai's land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, was also recently attached by the ED.

Arun Pillai is expected to appear before Rouse Avenue District Courts later in the day, and the ED is likely to seek a two-week custodial remand. The ED has alleged that Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, played a significant role in the formulation and conspiracy of the kickbacks paid by the South Group. Dhal's questioning reportedly led to Arun Pillai's arrest.

The ED has claimed that Vijay Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore from the South Group on behalf of AAP leaders, according to the supplementary charge sheet. The group's prominent members include Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy, and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The ED investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam is ongoing, and further developments are awaited.