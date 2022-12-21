Delhi Liquor case: Kavitha terms allegations as false

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the allegations against her in Delhi liquor scam case are "bogus and false".



The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader termed the allegations against her a "political vendetta" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that time will prove her sincerity.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, stated this in response to the tweets by Congress MP and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

"The accusations on me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It's a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji's expose on their anti-farmer & pro-capitalist policies," Kavitha tweeted.

She was reacting to Manickam Tagore's tweet that she has a lot of explanations to make.

The Congress leader was reacting to media reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet in the case claimed that Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore bribe to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to the ED, the South Group comprising Kavitha, Aurobindo Pharma director Sharat Chandra Reddy and YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to gain control over the liquor business in the national capital.

The South Group allegedly bagged wholesale trade and several retail zones. The ED alleged that Kavitha holds 65 per cent stake along with the Magunta family through her proxy Arun Pillai in Indospirit, which made at least Rs 195 crore as profit by selling 14 crore bottles in retail.

Kavitha also reacted to another tweet by BJP's Rajagopal Reddy. "Liquor Queen's name was mentioned 28 times in the chargesheet," tweeted the BJP leader referring to a newspaper report.

The BRS leader advised him not to be hasty. "Not 28 times, even if my name is mentioned 28,000 times, a lie does not become truth," tweeted Kavitha with the hashtag truth will prevail.

On December 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned Kavitha for more than seven hours.

The central agency recorded her statement under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code.

On November 30, Kavitha's name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from South Group.