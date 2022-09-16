Delhi Liquor Scam: ED raids Gorantla Butchibabu's home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials raided 40 locations in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on Friday as part of the inquiry into the liquor scam in Delhi.

The ED officials reportedly visited Chartered Accountant (CA) Gorantla Butchibabu's home in Aravind Nagar, Domalguda. He formerly served as some of the notable people's personal auditor. His apartment in the Sri Saikrishna Residency was searched. The ED is looking into possible violations in the creation of Delhi's excise policy.

The locations of distributors, dealers, and intermediaries who are allegedly connected to the case are being searched.

It was claimed that irregularities had been perpetrated, including changes to the Excise Policy and the provision of unwarranted favours to licence holders.