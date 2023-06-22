Delhi springs alive with Lal Darwaza Bonalu fest

Delhi/Hyderabad: With the main objective of spreading the culture of Telangana, the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festivities was celebrated on a high note in the country’s capital Delhi on Wednesday. This year is the 9th year of celebrations, the temple committee members of Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Devalayam have celebrated the festival at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

This year, the festival was celebrated for 2-days, it was concluded on Wednesday, by performing a special puja to the Kali Matha. The Puja was performed by the Governor of Haryana, BandaruDattatreya and offered the Bangaru Bonam. Telangana MPs KR Suresh Reddy, M Srinivas Reddy, Venkatesh Netha offered a silk pattu saree on behalf of the State government. Telangana Government Delhi Special Representative Manda Jagannath, OSD Sanjay Jaju accompanied them.

During the 2-day festivities, the special puja was performed and later the exhibition was organised by the temple committee presenting the century-old Bonalu celebrations photographs. Lal DarwazaBonalu festivities, which started during the period of Nizam VI, now enter their 115th year. They reflect the Telangana culture of the Ganga-Jamunitehzeeb and are now gearing up for the festivities. “By conducting Bonalu festival beyond Hyderabad we are spreading the Telangana culture of Ganga-Jamunitehzeeb all over the country,” said K Venkatesh committee member.Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal and others offered bonam to the goddess and performed puja. Chairman C Rajender Yadav Temple Committee representatives B Maruti Yadav, G Arvind Kumar Goud, PosaniSadanandMudiraj, Kashinath Goud, A Manik Prabhu Goud, C Venkatesh, C Raj Kumar Yadav and others were present.